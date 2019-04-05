Urban farming in Kampala
Although over two-thirds of Uganda’s population live in rural areas, populations are exploding in urban areas too.

In Kampala, Uganda's capital, there are over 1.5 million people, and land is scarce.

To meet the growing population's need for food, some people are growing vegetables using a technique called "vertical farming".

