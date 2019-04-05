Media player
'My house has taken over my life'
When Justin Revell bought his house, he didn't expect a litany of problems.
He and his neighbour Lyn Whiteman helped each other deal with builder Taylor Wimpey.
They talked to BBC Business reporter Rebecca Wearn.
05 Apr 2019
