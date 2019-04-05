Media player
The inventions transforming Africa
In London, 16 African inventors from six countries have been showcasing their designs at business accelerator Pitch @ Palace, after being shortlisted for a major engineering prize.
From innovations that could help transform areas of agriculture to healthcare, In Business Africa went along to find out more about some of the inventions...
05 Apr 2019
