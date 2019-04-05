Media player
'My pension contribution goes straight out of my wages'
From this weekend, workers across the UK will find that their minimum auto-enrolment pension contributions will rise to 5% of their qualifying earnings - it's a minimum of 3% from their employers. It means that a typical 25-year-old, on the national average wage in a company pension scheme, could pay around £31 a month, extra.
The BBC's Simon Gompertz talks to two hairdressers - Chloe and Taneika - about their own pension concerns.
05 Apr 2019
