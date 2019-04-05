'We want more people to use the mobile internet'

Media player
South African based MTN is Africa's largest mobile phone firm, which now operates across the continent, and in many European and Asian countries. The firm has achieved this by adopting a "bold strategy and taking unconventional risks," says the BBC's Lerato Mbele.
MTN says it wants to bring as many people as possible into the mobile internet, but recognizes that "one of the big limiting factors is the affordability and ease of use of the handset," as CEO Rob Shuter explains.
05 Apr 2019
