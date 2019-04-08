‘Take baby steps to world domination’
Video

International success was always on Cara Sayer's mind when she started her pram shade business. However, she was overwhelmed by how quickly it grew - and had a breakdown.

Yet that was a turning point and helped her reassess. Now she advises others to take things at their own pace, perfecting one thing at a time.

Video journalist: Katy Austin

