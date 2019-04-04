Consumer champion to sue Boeing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Consumer champion to sue Boeing

Ex-US presidential hopeful Ralph Nader is taking Boeing to court over the Ethiopia Airlines crash, which killed his great-niece.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Apr 2019