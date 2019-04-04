Consumer champion to sue Boeing over crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Consumer champion to sue Boeing over crash

Ex-US presidential hopeful Ralph Nader is taking Boeing to court over the Ethiopia Airlines crash, which killed his great-niece.

Samya Rose Stumo was one of the 157 people who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in March.

Mr Nader has a history of successfully suing large corporations .

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Boeing's MCAS anti-stall system explained