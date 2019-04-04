Improving infrastructure investment in Africa
According to the African Development Bank, the shortfall in infrastructure financing is $107.5bn a year.

Africa 50 is a pan-African investment platform.

Its chief executive Alain Ebobbise says communications infrastructure and electricity are good bets for investors, as businesses need reliable electricity and broadband internet to fuel economies on the continent.

