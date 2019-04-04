Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Building Africa's maritime trading hub
Djibouti is a tiny country on the coast of the red sea that sits along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.
Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Trade Authority tells In Business Africa how Djibouti plans to turn itself into a key port for East Africa.
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window