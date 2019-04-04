Building Africa's maritime trading hub
Djibouti is a tiny country on the coast of the red sea that sits along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Trade Authority tells In Business Africa how Djibouti plans to turn itself into a key port for East Africa.

