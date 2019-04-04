Media player
Succeeding as a female CEO in a male-dominated industry
What is it like being a woman leader in a male dominated industry? We asked Mansi Tripathy, managing director at Shell Lubricants India how she deals with sexist comments at work.
Listen to her on the WorklifeIndia podcast
04 Apr 2019
