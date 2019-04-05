Million dollar idea: Deodorant
We spray it on every morning as regularly as we have a shower or brush our teeth. We buy billions of cans of it a year because we're terrified of venturing out in public without wearing any.

But it's only been a century or so since the first deodorant appeared in the world's bathrooms, as Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

