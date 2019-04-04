Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boeing's MCAS anti-stall system explained
Captain Chris Brady has flown the Boeing 737 for 18 years. He told the BBC's Transport correspondent Tom Burridge about the anti-stall system used by the Max model.
Two 737 Max aircraft crashed five months apart.
Video: Tracey Langford
-
04 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-47816384/a-pilot-explains-the-boeing-737-max-s-anti-stall-systemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window