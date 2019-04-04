Boeing's MCAS anti-stall system explained

Boeing's anti-stall system explained
Captain Chris Brady has flown the Boeing 737 for 18 years. He told the BBC's Transport correspondent Tom Burridge about the anti-stall system used by the Max model.

Two 737 Max aircraft crashed five months apart.

Video: Tracey Langford

  • 04 Apr 2019
