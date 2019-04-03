Should devices be easier to fix?
The digital components in everything, from smart phones to tractors, have made fixing them far more complicated. And of course, it’s more profitable for companies if we regularly buy replacements.

Now a movement is calling for laws to change that and force companies to make parts and repair instructions readily available to customers. In the US, 20 states are considering so-called "right to repair" laws.

