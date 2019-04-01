Fishing 'is a labour-intensive industry'
Seaharvest is one of South Africa's largest fishing firms, employing 4,000 people. It is doing well, but the fishing industry as a whole is facing increasing challenges.

Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to Seaharvest's chief executive, Felix Ratheb about the future of the fishing industry.

