Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Competing for drone deliveries
The BBC's Jane Wakefield reports on Tanzania's competition to encourage commercial drone delivery flights. The Lake Victoria Challenge (LVC) aims to make cargo drone flights in East Africa the norm, delivering goods to isolated communities.
Filmed & edited by Chris Morgan
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window