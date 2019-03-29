Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit has 'left our lifestyle in limbo'
Recently retired Pat and John tell BBC Business editor Simon Jack their plans to travel around Europe in their motor home are on hold, while they await the outcome of Brexit.
Their list of uncertainties includes pet passports and mobile phone roaming charges.
-
29 Mar 2019
