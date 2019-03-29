Can Mike Ashley save debt-laden Debenhams?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can Mike Ashley save debt-laden Debenhams?

The boss of Sports Direct, Mike Ashley, is considering a £61m to buy the troubled department store chain Debenhams. He says he can lift it out of its debt crisis.

The billionaire businessman recently took over House of Fraser to try and save it from collapse. So should we see him as the hero of the High Street?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 29 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Retail theatre: A new era of shopping?