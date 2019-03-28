Could an ‘intelligent’ bin cut food waste?

Media player
Artificial intelligence used in kitchen bin
IKEA is trying to cut food waste in its kitchens with an 'intelligent' bin designed to recognise and monitor what gets thrown away. Can technology help to cut the vast amounts of food that never gets eaten?
Video journalist: Katy Austin
28 Mar 2019
