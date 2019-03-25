Training Britons to replace migrants
Video

Learning Curve is a company that trains unemployed people in the skills they need to enter the jobs market.

Now that thousands of migrant workers from the EU are quitting their jobs in the UK, it has started a new venture - training British people to take the jobs that EU citizens are leaving behind.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell.

