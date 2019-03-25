Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Make people want to try harder'
Former professional rugby player Alistair Hargreaves is co-founder of beer company Wolfpack Lager.
He says that the key to success both on the pitch and in business is to make your team happy.
Video journalist: Robert Miller.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window