How to bring foreign investment into Africa

Nailab is a start-up incubator based in Nairobi, Kenya, that is trying to help entrepreneurs across Africa gain access to foreign investment.

"Investors are mostly driven by return on investment, and they can see it's a hungry continent that's going to leap frog a lot of the traditional things other markets have gone through," Nailab founder and chief executive Sam Gichuru told the BBC.

"I think the internet has opened up the continent to investors and they see the opportunity."