Solving the problem of fake drugs in Nigeria
According to the World Health Organisation, one in 10 medications sold in Africa are either fake or substandard.
The problem is rife in Nigeria, but the healthcare industry is trying to stop it.
"Because these people who manufacture the drugs are so skilled, they're able to make it look authentic," Unoma Grant, chief operating officer at Paelon Hospital in Lagos, tells the BBC.
20 Mar 2019
