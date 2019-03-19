Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How will we get around in 2050?
The majority of vehicles on the road could be self-driving by 2050, according to enthusiasts for electric and autonomous cars.
They believe technology, plus the push for cleaner air will be the incentive for big changes in the way we get from A to B.
This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.
Graphic artist: Sandra Rodriguez Chillida
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window