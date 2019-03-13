The ATMs transforming healthcare in South Africa
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The ATMs transforming healthcare in South Africa

Right ePharmacy in South Africa has developed an "ATM for pharmacies", where patients can receive prescriptions within three minutes.

The machines are located at kiosks that are open from 7am to 6pm seven days a week, including public holidays.

"I prefer this because it doesn't take hours," Phumeleo, an Alexandra Township resident told the BBC.

  • 13 Mar 2019