Video

Due to constraints on medical clinics in Kenya, patients can often only see a doctor once every three months, so it is harder to get customised information on managing chronic conditions.

To solve this problem, health technology firm Baobab Circle has developed a smartphone app called Afya Pap.

The app allows patients to test their blood sugar daily and the app provides alerts and personalised daily medical advice. that helps patients with conditions like diabetes and hypertension.