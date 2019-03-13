Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
An app for managing chronic health conditions
Due to constraints on medical clinics in Kenya, patients can often only see a doctor once every three months, so it is harder to get customised information on managing chronic conditions.
To solve this problem, health technology firm Baobab Circle has developed a smartphone app called Afya Pap.
The app allows patients to test their blood sugar daily and the app provides alerts and personalised daily medical advice. that helps patients with conditions like diabetes and hypertension.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window