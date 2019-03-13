Using an app to manage chronic health conditions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An app for managing chronic health conditions

Due to constraints on medical clinics in Kenya, patients can often only see a doctor once every three months, so it is harder to get customised information on managing chronic conditions.

To solve this problem, health technology firm Baobab Circle has developed a smartphone app called Afya Pap.

The app allows patients to test their blood sugar daily and the app provides alerts and personalised daily medical advice. that helps patients with conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

  • 13 Mar 2019