Teaching successful financial planning
Standard Bank's Margaret Nienaber handles a $2bn investment portfolio for clients across the continent. The key to successful financial planning is starting from an early age. "We are not teaching our children about the importance of starting early and saving," she says.

"We are still caught up in this world of spending, and that wealth is shown through what you have," she tells Lerato-Mbele Roberts, for the BBC's Talking Business Africa.

  • 13 Mar 2019
