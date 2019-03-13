Media player
The sisters who set up a leather goods firm
Thembi Mazibuko-Kahimbaara and her sister Mpumi Mazibuko both left their corporate jobs to set up a crafts business - Leather Zulu, to make leather bags, wallets and other goods.
Explaining their reasoning they say they wanted to connect with something tangible, rather than just numbers on a balance sheet. "It's tough but it's been fun, we've stretched ourselves," Thembi tells Lerato-Mbele Roberts, for the BBC's Talking Business Africa.
13 Mar 2019
