The sisters who set up a leather goods firm
Thembi Mazibuko-Kahimbaara and her sister Mpumi Mazibuko both left their corporate jobs to set up a crafts business - Leather Zulu, to make leather bags, wallets and other goods.

Explaining their reasoning they say they wanted to connect with something tangible, rather than just numbers on a balance sheet. "It's tough but it's been fun, we've stretched ourselves," Thembi tells Lerato-Mbele Roberts, for the BBC's Talking Business Africa.

  • 13 Mar 2019
