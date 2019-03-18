'Don't run before you can walk'

Video

Many tech start-ups develop an app and want to conquer the world with it right away. But if you run too fast at the beginning, you're likely to stumble.

That's the advice of Manish Madhvani, co-founder of GP Bullhound - a British company which advises tech firms and raises funds for them. He should know, as GP Bullhound made the same mistake when it started out, trying to spread itself the length and breadth of Europe.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

