The people trying to save the High Street

A restaurant in Leek, Staffordshire, is selling burgers for £5 as part of a campaign to boost sales on the High Street and encourage people to spend £5 in local independent shops.

Elsewhere, in Doncaster, the council has invested £50m in new buildings, reduced the empty shop rate, and increased the number of people in the town.

