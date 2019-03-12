Media player
How urban farming is helping to feed Tokyo
Japan currently produces just over a third of the food consumed at home. But it's hoping to raise its food self-sufficiency rate to 45%. It’s a challenging task because the number of full-time farmers has been falling.
As part of our Leading Cities series, Mariko Oi looks at how creative urban farming is helping to feed the city’s residents.
12 Mar 2019
