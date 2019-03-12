New ways of living in crowded Tokyo

Media player
Japan’s population may be falling, but Tokyo’s continues to grow. There are 13.5 million people living in the city - making it the most populous metropolitan area in the world. And that means demand for housing has increased.
As part of our Leading Cities series, Mariko Oi looks at the surprising ways Tokyo accommodates its residents.
12 Mar 2019
