The interview robot that doesn't make snap judgements
Tengai is an interview robot being tested in Sweden. Its makers hope it will remove unconscious biases from the interview process, because it doesn't make judgements based on skin colour, ethnicity, accent or gender.

But would you be happy being interviewed by a robot?

Maddy Savage reports.

  • 12 Mar 2019