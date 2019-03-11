Media player
Uber’s expansion into Africa
Ride-hailing taxi app firm Uber is in the process of expanding its business across the African continent.
So far, Uber has a presence in seven African countries, 5 million customers and 150,000 drivers, and it sees a lot of opportunities in the continent.
However, congestion is a major obstacle to getting around.
11 Mar 2019
