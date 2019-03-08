What's the quirkiest car at Geneva?

Media player
Geneva Motor Show: What's the quirkiest car on display?
The latest innovations in the car world have been on display at the Geneva Motor Show this week.
There's been a lot of focus on making things electric, but with hundreds of vehicles vying for attention how do you stand out from the crowd?
Theo Leggett has been finding out.
08 Mar 2019
