John Lewis chair: There's been a lot of discounting
John Lewis chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield says trading conditions on the High Street are "really tough".
He tells the BBC that the level of discounting from rivals has meant they are making less profit from the products they sell.
07 Mar 2019
