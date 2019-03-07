Din Tai Fung: The accidental dumpling empire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Din Tai Fung: The accidental dumpling empire

Taiwan's famous dumpling chain Din Tai Fung opened its first restaurant in London last year, and more outlets could be on the cards elsewhere in Europe.

A family business that grew beyond the dreams of his father, Warren Yang, current chairman of Din Tai Fung, tells the BBC how this small Taiwanese shop accidentally turned into a global dumpling empire.

Video by Cindy Sui and Pamela Parker

  • 07 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Bill Granger: 'Godfather' of avocado toast