Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What you should do if your business is making you ill
If running your business is making you ill, the chances are that you're running it the wrong way. That's the advice of Matthew Upchurch, the chief executive of US-based luxury travel firm Virtuoso.
He started suffering from panic attacks and ended up in hospital. He says it was because he had started to concentrate too much on the firm's balance sheet, forgetting the reasons why he had started his business in the first place.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-47471072/what-you-should-do-if-your-business-is-making-you-illRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window