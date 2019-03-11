What you should do if your business is making you ill

Video

If running your business is making you ill, the chances are that you're running it the wrong way. That's the advice of Matthew Upchurch, the chief executive of US-based luxury travel firm Virtuoso.

He started suffering from panic attacks and ended up in hospital. He says it was because he had started to concentrate too much on the firm's balance sheet, forgetting the reasons why he had started his business in the first place.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

