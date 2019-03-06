Electric cars dominate Geneva Motor Show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Electric cars dominate at the Geneva Motor Show
As the global car industry shows off its latest models and concept cars in Switzerland, many more vehicles than normal are electric powered.
One key factor behind the rise in electric cars is tough new EU emissions rules, as the BBC's Theo Leggett reports.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window