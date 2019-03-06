Ex-Nissan boss leaves Tokyo jail in mask
Carlos Ghosn, the former boss of Nissan, has been released from a detention centre in Japan on bail following his arrest in November. He has been charged with financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust, but denies wrongdoing.

