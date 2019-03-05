Toyota Europe boss in no-deal Brexit warning

Media player
Toyota Europe boss in stark no-deal Brexit warning
Toyota Motor Europe's President and chief executive, Johan van Zyl, says a no-deal Brexit would make building new models at its Derbyshire plant at Burnaston "extremely complicated". He warns if the situation were very bad the plant could also eventually run out of work. He adds that preparing for a potential no deal has been very costly.
05 Mar 2019
