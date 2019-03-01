Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Building a water transport industry in Lagos
Nigerians are starting to take to the rivers in order to avoid traffic jams.
Waxi Boats is a boat transport service that uses the waterways of Lagos to get customers across the city quickly.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window