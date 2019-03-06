Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Our vision is a world without traffic jams'
Can an app make travel across cities so smooth and efficient that people will be persuaded to leave their cars at home?
That's what Moovel, a subsidiary of the carmaker Daimler, is aiming for.
This is part of the BBC's series, The Disruptors. You can read the full article here.
Reporter: Matthew Wall. Camera: Chris Foxx.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window