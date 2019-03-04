Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Ask the stupid questions - it's a great skill to have'
Knowing when to ask for advice is a great skill when you're starting a business, says Pippa Murray, founder and chief executive of Pip and Nut.
The entrepreneur, whose nut butters are sold in more than 5,000 UK stores, created all of her products by herself in her kitchen. But she says getting them to market was not straightforward.
Video journalist: Jaltson AC
