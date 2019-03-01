Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Botox became a million dollar idea
Botox is the drug made from a deadly poison that magically rejuvenates the face... or sometimes destroys it.
Hollywood actresses flocked to use it when it first came out, and millions of other people followed them.
But the man who invented Botox never meant for it to eliminate wrinkles. He had his eyes on something completely different.
Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video producer: Jeremy Howell
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window