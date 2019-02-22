Africa's growing cosmetics market
The French fashion firm L'Oreal is developing its presence in Africa, as consumer spending on cosmetics rises across the continent.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts talks to the company's Marketa Havlik-Liebenberg at its South African research and production hub about the firm's current strategy.

