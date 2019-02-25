'Be prepared for the long haul'
Not many people get business ideas in an open boat in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

But it was during a rowing expedition from Australia to Africa that Jamie Douglas-Hamilton discovered something: fresh water mixed with sea water is more refreshing than fresh water alone. That is because sea water contains a huge amount of alkaline salts which the body needs.

Back on dry land, he started to develop a high-alkali water called Actiph. However, getting the product from drawing board to shop shelf took more time and more money than he had imagined.

