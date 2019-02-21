UK must keep no-deal on the table, says Fox
Trade Secretary Liam Fox has rejected calls to rule out a no-deal Brexit, saying it would put Britain's withdrawal from the EU at risk. It comes after he revealed the government would not be able to roll over an EU trade deal with Japan by Brexit day.

