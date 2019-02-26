Bill Granger: 'Godfather' of avocado toast
Australian restaurateur Bill Granger served his first plate of smashed avocado on toast 26 years ago in a little sunny corner café in Sydney.

It is a dish that has become both a global phenomenon and a millennial cliché in recent years, emblematic of the rising popularity of Australian-style breakfasts and brunches.

An art school dropout from a family of butchers with no formal training in cooking, Bill Granger has built an empire around the meal of breakfast.

  • 26 Feb 2019
