Meet the 'Uber of the skies' in South Africa
BBC's Vumani Mkhize visits a small aircraft factory in Johannesburg to see how South Africa's aviation industry is developing.

Small aeroplanes typically cost between $130,000-$180,000 each to make.

But one firm, touted as the "Uber of the Skies", is trying to make private air travel more affordable.

  • 20 Feb 2019